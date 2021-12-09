Het beste van 2021 volgens Lust For Life

Lust For Life 117 ligt vanaf 22 december in de winkel en daarin vertellen onze medewerkers al uitgebreid over een van hun favoriete albums van 2021. Natuurlijk hebben zij in dit bizarre muziekjaar nog veel meer moois gehoord. Daarom zetten we hun volledige lijstjes hieronder op een rij. Welke platen moet je volgens onze schrijvers beluisterd hebben? Je leest het hier!
Martin Cuppens (hoofdredacteur)
- Emma Ruth Rundle – Engine Of Hell
- Big Red Machine – How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?
- Black Country, New Road – For The First Time
- Someone – Shapeshifter
- Viagra Boys – Welfare Jazz
- Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor – G_d’s Pee At State’s End!
- Lana Del Rey – Blue Banisters
- Biffy Clyro – The Myth Of The Happily Ever After
- Lucy Dacus – Home Video
Dominique van der Geld (hoofdredacteur)
- Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
- John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
- Styx – Crash Of The Crown
- The Dead Daisies – Holy Ground
- Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues
- Blackberry Smoke – You Hear Georgia
- David Crosby – For Free
- Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere
- Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying
- The Pretty Reckless – Death By Rock And Roll
Robert Haagsma (adjunct-hoofdredacteur)
- Steven Wilson – The Future Bites
- John Coltrane – A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle
- Dream Theater – A View From The Top Of The World
- Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Promises
- Iron Maiden – Senjutsu
- Mastodon – Hushed And Grim
- Low – Hey What
- Thunder – All The Right Noises
- Gojira – Fortitude
- Robert Plant And Alison Krauss – Raise The Roof
Esmee de Gooyer (bureauredacteur & officemanager)
- Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
- Magdalena Bay – Mercurial World
- Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams
- Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend
- Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
- Circuit des Yeux – -io
- Altın Gün – Yol
- Faye Webster – I Know I’m Funny Haha
- DARKSIDE – Spiral
- Duran Duran – Future Past
Jolien Eijsink (bureauredacteur)
- Big Red Machine – How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?
- Andy Shauf – Wilds
- Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound
- Mick Fleetwood & Friends – Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac
- The War On Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – The Future
- Curtis Harding – If Words Were Flowers
- Villagers – Fever Dreams
- The Black Keys – Delta Kream
- Prince – Welcome 2 America
Inge van Nimwegen (bureauredacteur)
- Strand Of Oaks – In Heaven
- Marina – Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land
- Foxing – Draw Down The Moon
- Turnstile – Glow On
- Styx – Crash Of The Crown
- LP – Churches
- Geese – Projector
- Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
- Nothing, Nowhere. – Trauma Factory
- We Were Promised Jetpacks – Enjoy The View
Chris van Oostrom (schrijver)
- John Grant – Boy From Michigan
- Moby – Reprise
- Tim Grimm – Gone
- Rose City Band – Earth Trip
- Robert Jon & The Wreck – Shine A Light On Me Brother
- The Fratellis – Half Drunk Under A Full Moon
- The Small Breed – Remember A Dream
- Yes – The Quest
- Gary Numan – Intruder
- Steven Wilson – The Future Bites
Stefan Sjoers (schrijver)
- Duran Duran – Future Past
- Nino de Angelo – Gesegnet & Verflucht
- Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage
- Lana Del Rey – Blue Banisters
- ABBA – Voyage
- Barbara Pravi – On N’Enferme Pas Les Oiseaux
- Moby – Reprise
- Robert Reed – The Ringmaster
- Barry Gibb & Friends – Greenfields
- The War On Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore
Harry de Jong (schrijver)
- John Hiatt And The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
- Toby Keith – Peso In My Pocket
- Willie Nelson – Family
- Jason Ringenberg – Rhinestoned
- Willie Nelson – That’s Life
- Doug Hoekstra – The Day Deserved
- Reverend Shawn Amos – The Cause Of It All
- The Oak Ridge Boys – Front Porch Singin’
- P. Harris – Don’t You Merry No Railroad Man
- Tim Grimm – Gone
Peter Bruyn (schrijver)
- André van Noord – Godverdomme Godverdomme De Liefde Godverdomme De Dood
- Anne Soldaat – Facts & Fears
- Lewsberg – In Your Hands
- Eva van Manen – De Diepte In
- Linde Nijland – Ten Years
- Zea – Witst Noch Dat D’r Neat Wie
- Howrah – Bliss
- The Avonden – Glasscherven
- Glice – Pyre
- Claw Boys Claw – Kite
Sven Bersee (schrijver)
- Spellling – The Turning Wheel
- Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita
- Rochelle Jordan – Play With The Changes
- Magdalena Bay – Mercurial World
- Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
- Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto Por México Vol. 2
- BADBADNOTGOOD – Talk Memory
- Duda Beat – Te Amo Lá Fora
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – L.W.
- Erika de Casier – Sensational
Elysa van der Ven (schrijver)
- The Pretty Reckless – Death By Rock And Roll
- Epica – Omega
- Gojira – Fortitude
- Lana Del Rey – Blue Banisters
- Emma Ruth Rundle – Engine Of Hell
- Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend
- Marina – Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land
- Evanescence – The Bitter Truth
- Myles Kennedy – The Ides Of March
- Tom Odell – Monsters
René van Duijnhoven (schrijver)
- King Buffalo – The Burden Of Restlessness
- Green Lung – Black Harvest
- Snake Mountain Revival – Everything In Sight
- Per Wiberg – All Is Well In The Land Of The Living But For The Rest Of Us… Lights Out
- Greenleaf – Echoes From A Mass
- Terminus – The Silent Bell Toll
- Stone Cadaver – Memento Mori, Motherfucker
- Maragda – Maragda
- Stonekind – Spirit Of The Void
- The Vintage Caravan – Monuments
Kayleigh Mensinga (schrijver)
- Greta Van Fleet – The Battle At Garden’s Gate
- Tremonti – Marching In Time
- The Pretty Reckless – Death By Rock And Roll
- Nothing But Thieves – Moral Panic II
- Myles Kennedy – The Ides Of March
- Kensington – Unplugged
- Smith & Burrows – Only Smith & Burrows Is Good Enough
- Lana Del Rey – Blue Banisters
- Iron Maiden – Senjutsu
- Lords Of Black – Alchemy Of Souls, Part II
Marck van Dongen (vormgever)
- Charley Crockett – Music City USA
- Lera Lynn – On My Own (Deluxe)
- Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita
- L. Burnside – Introducing R.L. Burnside
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes – Sticky
- GLOO – How Not To Be Happy
- HELL CAN WAIT – Love. Loss. Hope. Fear. (ep)
- IDLES – Crawler
- Foo Fighters – Medicine At Midnight
- SEATBELTS – Cowboy Bebop (Soundtrack From The Netflix Series)
Orlando Ruiz de Fez (recensent)
- Black Country, New Road – For The First Time
- Magdalena Bay – Mercurial World
- Lil Ugly Mane – Volcanic Bird Enemy And The Voiced Concern
- C. Tangana – El Madrileño
- slowthai – Tyron
- Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Promises
- Lingua Ignota – Sinner Get Ready
- Echoes Of Zoo – Breakout
- Dijon – Absolutely
- Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Herman van der Horst (recensent)
- Steve Earle & The Dukes – J.T.
- Malcolm Holcombe – Tricks Of The Trade
- Margo Cilker – Pohorylle
- Charlie Parr – Last Of The Better Days Ahead
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise The Roof
- Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions
- Durand Jones & The Indications – Private Space
- Tony Joe White – Smoke From The Chimney
- Dave Alvin – From An Old Guitar: Rare And Unreleased Recordings
- Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying
Kasper Hermans (recensent)
- Maybeshewill – No Feeling Is Final
- Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
- Gary Numan – Intruder
- The War On Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore
- There’s No Recipe – Identities Unknown
- Holy Holy – Hello My Beautiful World
- The Pretty Reckless – Death By Rock And Roll
- Secondhand Sound – Best & Worst Of Times
- Celeste – Not Your Muse
- black midi – Cavalcade
Milou Ros (recensent)
- Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under
- Måneskin – Teatro D’Ira: Vol. 1
- Birdy – Young Heart
- London Grammar – Californian Soil
- Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
- Lorde – Solar Power
- Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails Over The Country Club
- James Blake – Friends That Break Your Heart
- Lana Del Rey – Blue Banisters
- Passenger – Songs For The Drunk And Broken Hearted
