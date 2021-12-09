Het beste van 2021 volgens Lust For Life

Lust For Life 117 ligt vanaf 22 december in de winkel en daarin vertellen onze medewerkers al uitgebreid over een van hun favoriete albums van 2021. Natuurlijk hebben zij in dit bizarre muziekjaar nog veel meer moois gehoord. Daarom zetten we hun volledige lijstjes hieronder op een rij. Welke platen moet je volgens onze schrijvers beluisterd hebben? Je leest het hier!

Martin Cuppens (hoofdredacteur)

Emma Ruth Rundle – Engine Of Hell Big Red Machine – How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? Black Country, New Road – For The First Time Someone – Shapeshifter Viagra Boys – Welfare Jazz Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend Godspeed You! Black Emperor – G_d’s Pee At State’s End! Lana Del Rey – Blue Banisters Biffy Clyro – The Myth Of The Happily Ever After Lucy Dacus – Home Video

Dominique van der Geld (hoofdredacteur)

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings Styx – Crash Of The Crown The Dead Daisies – Holy Ground Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues Blackberry Smoke – You Hear Georgia David Crosby – For Free Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying The Pretty Reckless – Death By Rock And Roll

Robert Haagsma (adjunct-hoofdredacteur)

Steven Wilson – The Future Bites John Coltrane – A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle Dream Theater – A View From The Top Of The World Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Promises Iron Maiden – Senjutsu Mastodon – Hushed And Grim Low – Hey What Thunder – All The Right Noises Gojira – Fortitude Robert Plant And Alison Krauss – Raise The Roof

Esmee de Gooyer (bureauredacteur & officemanager)

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee Magdalena Bay – Mercurial World Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert Circuit des Yeux – -io Altın Gün – Yol Faye Webster – I Know I’m Funny Haha DARKSIDE – Spiral Duran Duran – Future Past

Jolien Eijsink (bureauredacteur)

Big Red Machine – How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? Andy Shauf – Wilds Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound Mick Fleetwood & Friends – Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac The War On Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – The Future Curtis Harding – If Words Were Flowers Villagers – Fever Dreams The Black Keys – Delta Kream Prince – Welcome 2 America

Inge van Nimwegen (bureauredacteur)

Strand Of Oaks – In Heaven Marina – Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land Foxing – Draw Down The Moon Turnstile – Glow On Styx – Crash Of The Crown LP – Churches Geese – Projector Olivia Rodrigo – Sour Nothing, Nowhere. – Trauma Factory We Were Promised Jetpacks – Enjoy The View

Chris van Oostrom (schrijver)

John Grant – Boy From Michigan Moby – Reprise Tim Grimm – Gone Rose City Band – Earth Trip Robert Jon & The Wreck – Shine A Light On Me Brother The Fratellis – Half Drunk Under A Full Moon The Small Breed – Remember A Dream Yes – The Quest Gary Numan – Intruder Steven Wilson – The Future Bites

Stefan Sjoers (schrijver)

Duran Duran – Future Past Nino de Angelo – Gesegnet & Verflucht Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage Lana Del Rey – Blue Banisters ABBA – Voyage Barbara Pravi – On N’Enferme Pas Les Oiseaux Moby – Reprise Robert Reed – The Ringmaster Barry Gibb & Friends – Greenfields The War On Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore

Harry de Jong (schrijver)

John Hiatt And The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings Toby Keith – Peso In My Pocket Willie Nelson – Family Jason Ringenberg – Rhinestoned Willie Nelson – That’s Life Doug Hoekstra – The Day Deserved Reverend Shawn Amos – The Cause Of It All The Oak Ridge Boys – Front Porch Singin’ P. Harris – Don’t You Merry No Railroad Man Tim Grimm – Gone

Peter Bruyn (schrijver)

André van Noord – Godverdomme Godverdomme De Liefde Godverdomme De Dood Anne Soldaat – Facts & Fears Lewsberg – In Your Hands Eva van Manen – De Diepte In Linde Nijland – Ten Years Zea – Witst Noch Dat D’r Neat Wie Howrah – Bliss The Avonden – Glasscherven Glice – Pyre Claw Boys Claw – Kite

Sven Bersee (schrijver)

Spellling – The Turning Wheel Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita Rochelle Jordan – Play With The Changes Magdalena Bay – Mercurial World Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto Por México Vol. 2 BADBADNOTGOOD – Talk Memory Duda Beat – Te Amo Lá Fora King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – L.W. Erika de Casier – Sensational

Elysa van der Ven (schrijver)

The Pretty Reckless – Death By Rock And Roll Epica – Omega Gojira – Fortitude Lana Del Rey – Blue Banisters Emma Ruth Rundle – Engine Of Hell Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend Marina – Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land Evanescence – The Bitter Truth Myles Kennedy – The Ides Of March Tom Odell – Monsters

René van Duijnhoven (schrijver)

King Buffalo – The Burden Of Restlessness Green Lung – Black Harvest Snake Mountain Revival – Everything In Sight Per Wiberg – All Is Well In The Land Of The Living But For The Rest Of Us… Lights Out Greenleaf – Echoes From A Mass Terminus – The Silent Bell Toll Stone Cadaver – Memento Mori, Motherfucker Maragda – Maragda Stonekind – Spirit Of The Void The Vintage Caravan – Monuments

Kayleigh Mensinga (schrijver)

Greta Van Fleet – The Battle At Garden’s Gate Tremonti – Marching In Time The Pretty Reckless – Death By Rock And Roll Nothing But Thieves – Moral Panic II Myles Kennedy – The Ides Of March Kensington – Unplugged Smith & Burrows – Only Smith & Burrows Is Good Enough Lana Del Rey – Blue Banisters Iron Maiden – Senjutsu Lords Of Black – Alchemy Of Souls, Part II

Marck van Dongen (vormgever)

Charley Crockett – Music City USA Lera Lynn – On My Own (Deluxe) Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita L. Burnside – Introducing R.L. Burnside Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes – Sticky GLOO – How Not To Be Happy HELL CAN WAIT – Love. Loss. Hope. Fear. (ep) IDLES – Crawler Foo Fighters – Medicine At Midnight SEATBELTS – Cowboy Bebop (Soundtrack From The Netflix Series)

Orlando Ruiz de Fez (recensent)

Black Country, New Road – For The First Time Magdalena Bay – Mercurial World Lil Ugly Mane – Volcanic Bird Enemy And The Voiced Concern C. Tangana – El Madrileño slowthai – Tyron Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Promises Lingua Ignota – Sinner Get Ready Echoes Of Zoo – Breakout Dijon – Absolutely Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Herman van der Horst (recensent)

Steve Earle & The Dukes – J.T. Malcolm Holcombe – Tricks Of The Trade Margo Cilker – Pohorylle Charlie Parr – Last Of The Better Days Ahead Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise The Roof Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions Durand Jones & The Indications – Private Space Tony Joe White – Smoke From The Chimney Dave Alvin – From An Old Guitar: Rare And Unreleased Recordings Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying

Kasper Hermans (recensent)

Maybeshewill – No Feeling Is Final Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power Gary Numan – Intruder The War On Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore There’s No Recipe – Identities Unknown Holy Holy – Hello My Beautiful World The Pretty Reckless – Death By Rock And Roll Secondhand Sound – Best & Worst Of Times Celeste – Not Your Muse black midi – Cavalcade

Milou Ros (recensent)