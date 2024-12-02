The Black Keys, Snow Patrol, Simple Minds en meer naar Bospop 2025 (nieuws)

Simple Minds, Snow Patrol en The Black Keys zijn de headliners van Bospop 2025! Dat heeft de organisatie vandaag bekendgemaakt. Daarnaast zijn er nog veel meer namen bevestigd voor de 43ste editie, onder wie Beth Hart, Joe Bonamassa, Franz Ferdinand en Manic Street Preachers.

Het is voor het eerst dat The Black Keys op Bospop staat. Zanger/gitarist Dan Auerbach en drummer Patrick Carney richtten de band in 2001 op en scoorden sindsdien hits als Lonely Boy en Gold On The Ceiling. Het Amerikaanse rockduo speelde dit jaar nog in de Ziggo Dome, naar aanleiding van het nieuwste album Ohio Players. Daarnaast verscheen een documentaire over de mannen: This Is A Film About The Black Keys. Meer lezen over The Black Keys? Bekijk hier Lust For Life 140, met een coverstory over het duo!

Ook voor Snow Patrol is het voor het eerst dat Bospop op het tourschema prijkt. De Iers-Schotse formatie kennen we natuurlijk allemaal van hits als Chasing Cars en Just Say Yes. Onlangs verscheen het nieuwste album The Forest Is The Path en hoe populair de band rond frontman Gary Lightbody inmiddels is, blijkt wel uit het feit dat Snow Patrol op 8 februari ook de Ziggo Dome aandoet.

Tot de andere grote namen tijdens Bospop 2025 behoren o.a. Natasha Bedingfield, Roxette, Melissa Etheridge en Warren Haynes. De line-up tot nu toe ziet er als volgt uit:

Vrijdag 11 juli:

Snow Patrol, Franz Ferdinand, Manic Street Preachers, Natasha Bedingfield, Dizzy Mixx Lizzy, Maerzfeld, King Of The World, Absolutely Floyd, Marlon Pichel

Zaterdag 12 juli:

Simple Minds, Beth Hart, Melissa Etheridge, Roxette, Davina Michelle, The War And Treaty, The Fortunate Sons, Remme, Def Americans, Century’s Crime, Dirty Sound Magnum, The Brood, The Bruceband

Zondag 13 juli:

The Black Keys, Joe Bonamassa, Warren Haynes Band, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band & Bobby Rush, Ray Wilson, Orianthi, LeNoise, Bywater Call, Uncle Lucius

De kaartverkoop start a.s. vrijdag om 10.00 uur. Ons verslag van Bospop 2024 teruglezen? Dat kan hier.

Foto van The Black Keys: Jim Herrington / Warner Music