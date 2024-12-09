Het beste van 2024 volgens Lust For Life (jaarlijstjes)

2024 was het jaar van The Cure. Die conclusie kunnen we wel trekken uit de jaarlijstjes van onze medewerkers. In Lust For Life 147 (vanaf 20 december in de winkel) vertellen zij over hun favoriete platen van 2024 en in tegenstelling tot vorig jaar valt er deze keer een duidelijke winnaar aan te wijzen: Songs Of A Lost World van Robert Smith en co. is de enige plaat die bij meerdere schrijvers op nummer 1 staat. Maar als we alle top 10-lijstjes onder elkaar zetten, blijken naast de comebackrelease van The Cure meer albums populair bij verschillende medewerkers. Zo duiken ook de nieuwste wapenfeiten van de Ierse rocksensatie Fontaines D.C., countryster Zach Bryan, het dit jaar debuterende The Last Dinner Party en de hardrockveteranen van Deep Purple meerdere keren op. Bekijk alle jaarlijstjes (plus de favoriete concerten van de schrijvers) hieronder!

Martin Cuppens (hoofdredacteur)

The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World Fontaines D.C. – Romance Beth Gibbons – Lives Outgrown Bright Eyes – Five Dice, All Threes Froukje – Noodzakelijk Verdriet Linkin Park – From Zero Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future Vampire Weekend – Only God Was Above Us The Smashing Pumpkins – Aghori Mhori Mei Fat Dog – WOOF.

Dominique van der Geld (hoofdredacteur)

Deep Purple – =1 JJ Grey & Mofro – Olustee Laura Marling – Patterns In Repeat Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well Zach Bryan – The Great American Bar Scene The Cinelli Brothers – Almost Exactly… The Cinelli Brothers The Lemon Twigs – A Dream Is All We Know Ian Hunter – Defiance Part 2: Fiction Gary Clark Jr. – JPEG RAW Dwight Yoakam – Brighter Days

Concert: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram op Bospop (14 juli)

Robert Haagsma (adjunct-hoofdredacteur)

The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World David Gilmour – Luck And Strange Ihsahn – Ihsahn Arooj Aftab – Night Reign Opeth – The Last Will And Testament The Last Dinner Party – Prelude To Ecstasy Ramkot – Rosa Deep Purple – =1 The Pineapple Thief – It Leads To This Leprous – Melodies Of Atonement

Concert: Judas Priest in AFAS Live (10 juni)

Jolien Eijsink (redacteur)

The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World Leon Bridges – Leon Warhaus – Karaoke Moon Khalid – Sincere Leif Vollebekk – Revelation Bon Iver – Sable Michael Kiwanuka – Small Changes Mk.gee – Two Star & The Dream Police

Concert: Stevie Nicks in Ziggo Dome (19 juli)

Inge van Nimwegen (schrijver)

Adeem The Artist – Anniversary Charli XCX – Brat SPEED – Only One Mode The Last Dinner Party – Prelude To Ecstasy KNEECAP – Fine Art Balance And Composure – With You In Spirit Everything Everything – Mountainhead Fontaines D.C. – Romance Lola Young – This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway Vampire Weekend – Only God Was Above Us

Concert: Pulp in AFAS Live (24 mei)

Marck van Dongen (vormgever)

Zach Bryan – The Great American Bar Scene Johnny Blue Skies – Passage Du Desir Charley Crockett – $10 Cowboy Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – South Of Here Charley Crockett – Visions Of Dallas The Bug Club – On The Intricate Inner Workings Of The System FIDLAR – Surviving The Dream The Deslondes – Roll It Out Willie Watson – Willie Watson Hellbutcher – Hellbutcher

Concert: Hellbutcher op Helldorado (16 november)

Chris van Oostrom (schrijver)

Angus & Julia Stone – Cape Forestier Douglas Firs – Happy Pt. 2 Deep Purple – =1 Kelly Jones – Inevitable Incredible De Niemanders – De Niemanders II Grandaddy – Blu Wav The Bony King Of Nowhere – Everybody Knows The Commoners – Restless Voltage – Fortunes & Willows Dool – The Shape Of Fluidity

Esmee de Gooyer (schrijver)

Magdalena Bay – Imaginal Disk The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World Charli XCX – Brat Vampire Weekend – Only God Was Above Us Laura Marling – Patterns In Repeat Haley Heynderickx – Seed Of A Seed Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft Beth Gibbons – Lives Outgrown Allie X – Girl With No Face Nilüfer Yanya – My Method Actor

Concert: Magdalena Bay in Melkweg (11 november)

Sven Bersee (schrijver)

Vampire Weekend – Only God Was Above Us Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft Magdalena Bay – Imaginal Disk Juliana Gattas – Maquillada En La Cama Bonny Light Horseman – Keep Me On Your Mind / See You Free Kamasi Washington – Fearless Movement Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God Jessica Pratt – Here In The Pitch Allie X – Girl With No Face Geordie Greep – The New Sound

Concert: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds in Ziggo Dome (26 september)

Harry de Jong (schrijver)

Willie Nelson – The Border Surrender Hill – River Of Tears De Mannen Broeders – Sober Maal Greg Copeland – Empire State JP Harris – JP Harris Is A Trash Fire Ags Connolly – Songs Of James Hand The Oak Ridge Boys – Mama’s Boys Jesse Ahern – Roots Rock Rebel Newland – The Silent Language Taj Mahal – Swingin’ Live At The Church In Tulsa

Concert: Buddy Guy op het Holland International Blues Festival (14 juni)

Peter Bruyn (schrijver)

Still House Plants – If I Don’t Make it, I Love U De Kift – Niemandsland Neighbours Burning Neighbours – Burning Neigbours Personal Trainer – Still Willing Chuck Prophet – Wake The Dead VanWyck – Dust Chaser Ploegendienst – DSM-5 Howrah – Ends And Means ET Explore Me – Drug Me Pascal Plantinga – Das Volk Ist Ein Fressender Kadaver

Concert: The Staples Jr. Singers in Patronaat (5 juli)

Stefan Sjoers (schrijver)

Gavin Friday – Ecce Homo Nits – Tree House Fire David Gilmour – Luck And Strange Pet Shop Boys – Nonetheless Sylvester – Live At The Opera House Chris Norman – Junction 55 The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World Ernst Jansz – Een Liefdeslied Vanessa Mai – Matrix Donny Benét – Infinite Desires

Concert: Fish in Muziekcentrum Enschede (5 oktober)

Kayleigh Mensinga (schrijver)

Bruce Dickinson – The Mandrake Project The Boxer Rebellion – Open Arms Pearl Jam – Dark Matter Frank Turner – Undefeated Scott Stapp – Higher Power Starsailor – Where The Wild Things Grow Mr. Big – Ten Lords Of Black – Mechanics Of Predacity Blossoms – Gary Coldplay – Moon Music

Concert: Editors in AFAS Live (5 maart)

René van Duijnhoven (schrijver)

Ruff Majik – Moth Eater (The Lorekeeper’s Bible) Elephant Tree / Lowrider – The Long Forever Psychlona – Warped Vision High Noon Kahuna – This Place Is Haunted Luna Sol – Vita Mors Slomosa – Tundra Rock Orange Goblin – Science, Not Fiction Black Pyramid – The Paths Of Time Are Vast High Desert Queen – Palm Reader Sergeant Thunderhoof – The Ghost Of Badon Hill

Concert: Masters Of Reality in Effenaar (16 mei)

Orlando Ruiz de Fez (recensent)

MJ Lenderman – Manning Fireworks Cassandra Jenkins – My Light, My Destroyer Shabaka – Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace Zach Bryan – The Great American Bar Scene Kendrick Lamar – GNX Magdalena Bay – Imaginal Disk Father John Misty – Mahashmashana Charley Crockett – $10 Cowboy Hana Vu – Romanticism Nala Sinephro – Endlessness

Concert: Magdalena Bay in Melkweg (11 november)

Fabienne van Ingen (recensent)

Maggie Rogers – Don’t Forget Me Lizzy McAlpine – Older The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World Leon Bridges – Leon Tiny Habits – All For Something beabadoobee – This Is How Tomorrow Moves Haley Heynderickx – Seed Of A Seed Dekker – Future Ghosts Norah Jones – Visions Harrison Storm – Wonder, Won’t You?

Concert: Stevie Nicks in Ziggo Dome (19 juli)

Milou Ros (recensent)

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft Froukje – Noodzakelijk Verdriet Michael Kiwanuka – Small Changes Bastille – & Fontaines D.C. – Romance Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department Maggie Rogers – Don’t Forget Me Glass Animals – I Love You So F***ing Much Gracie Abrams – The Secret Of Us Clairo – Charm

Concert: Olivia Rodrigo in Ziggo Dome (24 mei)

Kasper Hermans (recensent)

Fontaines D.C. – Romance Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft Crawlers – The Mess We Seem To Make The Howl & The Hum – Same Mistake Twice The Last Dinner Party – Prelude To Ecstasy Gurriers – Come And See Gary Clark Jr. – JPEG RAW Calicos – Sugarcoat It Lola Young – This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway Home Counties – Exactly As It Seems

Concert: Yard Act op Down The Rabbit Hole (5 juli)