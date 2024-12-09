Het beste van 2024 volgens Lust For Life (jaarlijstjes)

2024 was het jaar van The Cure. Die conclusie kunnen we wel trekken uit de jaarlijstjes van onze medewerkers. In Lust For Life 147 (vanaf 20 december in de winkel) vertellen zij over hun favoriete platen van 2024 en in tegenstelling tot vorig jaar valt er deze keer een duidelijke winnaar aan te wijzen: Songs Of A Lost World van Robert Smith en co. is de enige plaat die bij meerdere schrijvers op nummer 1 staat. Maar als we alle top 10-lijstjes onder elkaar zetten, blijken naast de comebackrelease van The Cure meer albums populair bij verschillende medewerkers. Zo duiken ook de nieuwste wapenfeiten van de Ierse rocksensatie Fontaines D.C., countryster Zach Bryan, het dit jaar debuterende The Last Dinner Party en de hardrockveteranen van Deep Purple meerdere keren op. Bekijk alle jaarlijstjes (plus de favoriete concerten van de schrijvers) hieronder!
Martin Cuppens (hoofdredacteur)
- The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World
- Fontaines D.C. – Romance
- Beth Gibbons – Lives Outgrown
- Bright Eyes – Five Dice, All Threes
- Froukje – Noodzakelijk Verdriet
- Linkin Park – From Zero
- Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future
- Vampire Weekend – Only God Was Above Us
- The Smashing Pumpkins – Aghori Mhori Mei
- Fat Dog – WOOF.
Dominique van der Geld (hoofdredacteur)
- Deep Purple – =1
- JJ Grey & Mofro – Olustee
- Laura Marling – Patterns In Repeat
- Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
- Zach Bryan – The Great American Bar Scene
- The Cinelli Brothers – Almost Exactly… The Cinelli Brothers
- The Lemon Twigs – A Dream Is All We Know
- Ian Hunter – Defiance Part 2: Fiction
- Gary Clark Jr. – JPEG RAW
- Dwight Yoakam – Brighter Days
Concert: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram op Bospop (14 juli)
Robert Haagsma (adjunct-hoofdredacteur)
- The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World
- David Gilmour – Luck And Strange
- Ihsahn – Ihsahn
- Arooj Aftab – Night Reign
- Opeth – The Last Will And Testament
- The Last Dinner Party – Prelude To Ecstasy
- Ramkot – Rosa
- Deep Purple – =1
- The Pineapple Thief – It Leads To This
- Leprous – Melodies Of Atonement
Concert: Judas Priest in AFAS Live (10 juni)
Jolien Eijsink (redacteur)
- The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World
- Leon Bridges – Leon
- Warhaus – Karaoke Moon
- Khalid – Sincere
- Leif Vollebekk – Revelation
- Bon Iver – Sable
- Michael Kiwanuka – Small Changes
- Mk.gee – Two Star & The Dream Police
Concert: Stevie Nicks in Ziggo Dome (19 juli)
Inge van Nimwegen (schrijver)
- Adeem The Artist – Anniversary
- Charli XCX – Brat
- SPEED – Only One Mode
- The Last Dinner Party – Prelude To Ecstasy
- KNEECAP – Fine Art
- Balance And Composure – With You In Spirit
- Everything Everything – Mountainhead
- Fontaines D.C. – Romance
- Lola Young – This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway
- Vampire Weekend – Only God Was Above Us
Concert: Pulp in AFAS Live (24 mei)
Marck van Dongen (vormgever)
- Zach Bryan – The Great American Bar Scene
- Johnny Blue Skies – Passage Du Desir
- Charley Crockett – $10 Cowboy
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – South Of Here
- Charley Crockett – Visions Of Dallas
- The Bug Club – On The Intricate Inner Workings Of The System
- FIDLAR – Surviving The Dream
- The Deslondes – Roll It Out
- Willie Watson – Willie Watson
- Hellbutcher – Hellbutcher
Concert: Hellbutcher op Helldorado (16 november)
Chris van Oostrom (schrijver)
- Angus & Julia Stone – Cape Forestier
- Douglas Firs – Happy Pt. 2
- Deep Purple – =1
- Kelly Jones – Inevitable Incredible
- De Niemanders – De Niemanders II
- Grandaddy – Blu Wav
- The Bony King Of Nowhere – Everybody Knows
- The Commoners – Restless
- Voltage – Fortunes & Willows
- Dool – The Shape Of Fluidity
Esmee de Gooyer (schrijver)
- Magdalena Bay – Imaginal Disk
- The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World
- Charli XCX – Brat
- Vampire Weekend – Only God Was Above Us
- Laura Marling – Patterns In Repeat
- Haley Heynderickx – Seed Of A Seed
- Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft
- Beth Gibbons – Lives Outgrown
- Allie X – Girl With No Face
- Nilüfer Yanya – My Method Actor
Concert: Magdalena Bay in Melkweg (11 november)
Sven Bersee (schrijver)
- Vampire Weekend – Only God Was Above Us
- Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft
- Magdalena Bay – Imaginal Disk
- Juliana Gattas – Maquillada En La Cama
- Bonny Light Horseman – Keep Me On Your Mind / See You Free
- Kamasi Washington – Fearless Movement
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God
- Jessica Pratt – Here In The Pitch
- Allie X – Girl With No Face
- Geordie Greep – The New Sound
Concert: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds in Ziggo Dome (26 september)
Harry de Jong (schrijver)
- Willie Nelson – The Border
- Surrender Hill – River Of Tears
- De Mannen Broeders – Sober Maal
- Greg Copeland – Empire State
- JP Harris – JP Harris Is A Trash Fire
- Ags Connolly – Songs Of James Hand
- The Oak Ridge Boys – Mama’s Boys
- Jesse Ahern – Roots Rock Rebel
- Newland – The Silent Language
- Taj Mahal – Swingin’ Live At The Church In Tulsa
Concert: Buddy Guy op het Holland International Blues Festival (14 juni)
Peter Bruyn (schrijver)
- Still House Plants – If I Don’t Make it, I Love U
- De Kift – Niemandsland
- Neighbours Burning Neighbours – Burning Neigbours
- Personal Trainer – Still Willing
- Chuck Prophet – Wake The Dead
- VanWyck – Dust Chaser
- Ploegendienst – DSM-5
- Howrah – Ends And Means
- ET Explore Me – Drug Me
- Pascal Plantinga – Das Volk Ist Ein Fressender Kadaver
Concert: The Staples Jr. Singers in Patronaat (5 juli)
Stefan Sjoers (schrijver)
- Gavin Friday – Ecce Homo
- Nits – Tree House Fire
- David Gilmour – Luck And Strange
- Pet Shop Boys – Nonetheless
- Sylvester – Live At The Opera House
- Chris Norman – Junction 55
- The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World
- Ernst Jansz – Een Liefdeslied
- Vanessa Mai – Matrix
- Donny Benét – Infinite Desires
Concert: Fish in Muziekcentrum Enschede (5 oktober)
Kayleigh Mensinga (schrijver)
- Bruce Dickinson – The Mandrake Project
- The Boxer Rebellion – Open Arms
- Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
- Frank Turner – Undefeated
- Scott Stapp – Higher Power
- Starsailor – Where The Wild Things Grow
- Mr. Big – Ten
- Lords Of Black – Mechanics Of Predacity
- Blossoms – Gary
- Coldplay – Moon Music
Concert: Editors in AFAS Live (5 maart)
René van Duijnhoven (schrijver)
- Ruff Majik – Moth Eater (The Lorekeeper’s Bible)
- Elephant Tree / Lowrider – The Long Forever
- Psychlona – Warped Vision
- High Noon Kahuna – This Place Is Haunted
- Luna Sol – Vita Mors
- Slomosa – Tundra Rock
- Orange Goblin – Science, Not Fiction
- Black Pyramid – The Paths Of Time Are Vast
- High Desert Queen – Palm Reader
- Sergeant Thunderhoof – The Ghost Of Badon Hill
Concert: Masters Of Reality in Effenaar (16 mei)
Orlando Ruiz de Fez (recensent)
- MJ Lenderman – Manning Fireworks
- Cassandra Jenkins – My Light, My Destroyer
- Shabaka – Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace
- Zach Bryan – The Great American Bar Scene
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Magdalena Bay – Imaginal Disk
- Father John Misty – Mahashmashana
- Charley Crockett – $10 Cowboy
- Hana Vu – Romanticism
- Nala Sinephro – Endlessness
Concert: Magdalena Bay in Melkweg (11 november)
Fabienne van Ingen (recensent)
- Maggie Rogers – Don’t Forget Me
- Lizzy McAlpine – Older
- The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World
- Leon Bridges – Leon
- Tiny Habits – All For Something
- beabadoobee – This Is How Tomorrow Moves
- Haley Heynderickx – Seed Of A Seed
- Dekker – Future Ghosts
- Norah Jones – Visions
- Harrison Storm – Wonder, Won’t You?
Concert: Stevie Nicks in Ziggo Dome (19 juli)
Milou Ros (recensent)
- Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft
- Froukje – Noodzakelijk Verdriet
- Michael Kiwanuka – Small Changes
- Bastille – &
- Fontaines D.C. – Romance
- Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
- Maggie Rogers – Don’t Forget Me
- Glass Animals – I Love You So F***ing Much
- Gracie Abrams – The Secret Of Us
- Clairo – Charm
Concert: Olivia Rodrigo in Ziggo Dome (24 mei)
Kasper Hermans (recensent)
- Fontaines D.C. – Romance
- Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft
- Crawlers – The Mess We Seem To Make
- The Howl & The Hum – Same Mistake Twice
- The Last Dinner Party – Prelude To Ecstasy
- Gurriers – Come And See
- Gary Clark Jr. – JPEG RAW
- Calicos – Sugarcoat It
- Lola Young – This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway
- Home Counties – Exactly As It Seems
Concert: Yard Act op Down The Rabbit Hole (5 juli)
