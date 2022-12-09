Het beste van 2022 volgens Lust For Life

Het leuke van de redactie van een muziekblad is dat iedereen een volstrekt unieke smaak heeft. De jaarlijstjes van onze medewerkers verschillen dan ook – als vanouds – behoorlijk van elkaar, al waren er ook platen die duidelijk in meer dan één straatje pasten. Zo deed nieuw werk van Porcupine Tree, Marillion, Editors en Weyes Blood het goed bij meerdere schrijvers. In Lust For Life 127 (vanaf 21 december in de winkel) vertelt een aantal redactieleden over één favoriet album, maar welke andere releases moet je volgens hen beluisterd hebben? En wat waren hun favoriete concerten van dit jaar? Je leest het hieronder!

Martin Cuppens (hoofdredacteur)

Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You Madrugada – Chimes At Midnight Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There Belle And Sebastian – A Bit Of Previous Rammstein – Zeit The Smile – A Light For Attracting Attention Suede – Autofiction Editors – EBM Brutus – Unison Life

Favoriet concert: Arab Strap in Doornroosje (6 november)

Dominique van der Geld (hoofdredacteur)

Weyes Blood – And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow John Mellencamp – Strictly A One-Eyed Jack Brian Eno – FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony Snarky Puppy – Empire Central Steve Vai – Inviolate Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie Lyle Lovett – 12th Of June Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get On Board Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…

Favoriet concert: Steve Vai op Bospop

Robert Haagsma (adjunct-hoofdredacteur)

Porcupine Tree – Closure/Continuation Ghost – Impera The Smile – A Light For Attracting Attention Megadeth – The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! Fleur – Bouquet Champêtre Devin Townsend – Lightwork Boudewijn de Groot – Windveren Queensrÿche – Digital Noise Alliance Weyes Blood – And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow Brutus – Unison Life

Favoriet concert: Stromae in AFAS Live (27 februari)

Inge van Nimwegen (redacteur)

Everything Everything – Raw Data Feel Editors – EBM The Wonder Years – The Hum Goes On Forever The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language L.S. Dunes – Past Lives PUP – The Unraveling of PUPTheBand Taylor Swift – Midnights WILLOW – <COPINGMECHANISM> The Mountain Goats – Bleed Out Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Favoriet concert: Elton John in GelreDome (9 juni)

Jolien Eijsink (redacteur)

Paolo Nutini – Last Night In The Bittersweet Warhaus – Ha Ha Heartbreak Broken Bells – Into The Blue The Smile – A Light For Attracting Attention Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – Texas Moon

Favoriet concert: Bon Iver in Ziggo Dome (2 november)

Marck van Dongen (vormgever)

Charley Crockett – The Man From Waco Tyler Childers – Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven? Charley Crockett – Lil’ G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley Cari Cari – Welcome To Kookoo Island Alex Cameron – Oxy Music Flogging Molly – Anthem Lera Lynn – Something More Than Love Frank Turner – FTHC Hippie Trim – What Consumes Me Prince Daddy & The Hyena – Prince Daddy & The Hyena

Favoriet concert: Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes in TivoliVredenburg (9 november)

Chris van Oostrom (schrijver)

The Commoners – Find A Better Way Voltage – Tomorrow Hits Today American Aquarium – Chicamacomico Bywater Call – Remain Orange Skyline – Orange Skyline

Esmee de Gooyer (schrijver)

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul – Topical Dancer Sudan Archives – Natural Brown Prom Queen Beach House – Once Twice Melody Weyes Blood – And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow Hatchie – Giving The World Away The Smile – A Light For Attracting Attention Perfume Genius – Ugly Season Nilüfer Yanya – Painless Beyoncé – Renaissance The Weeknd – Dawn FM

Favoriet concert: Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul in Melkweg (17 april)

Sven Bersee (schrijver)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Changes Rosalía – MOTOMAMI Daniel Rossen – You Belong There Hatchie – Giving The World Away Perfume Genius – Ugly Season The Smile – A Light For Attracting Attention Jockstrap – I Love You Jennifer B Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Billy Woods – Aethiopes Black Midi – Hellfire

Favoriet concert: Kikagaku Moyo op Best Kept Secret

Harry de Jong (schrijver)

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time Mary Gauthier – Dark Enough To See The Stars Hal Cannon – Nothin’ Lastin’ Doug MacLeoad – A Soul To Claim Bobby Dove – Hopeless Romantic Chris Murphy – Two Rivers Crossing Shawn Pittman – Hard Road Michael Weston King – The Struggle VRï – Islais A Genir Alex Williams – Waging Peace

Favoriet concert: Holland International Blues Festival

Peter Bruyn (schrijver)

Personal Trainer – Big Love Blanket Alex Roeka – Nieuwe Dromen VanWyck – The Epic Tale Of The Stranded Man Hessel Veldman – Ymuiden Eerie Wanda – Internal Radio Nits – Neon Wouter Planteijdt – Bullhorn II Gino-Cochise – LBMIII Soon – Soon Lena Hessels – If Not Now, Then When Will It, Be All I Ever Wanted

Stefan Sjoers (schrijver)

Suede – Autofiction a-ha – True North Stromae – Multitude Marillion – An Hour Before It’s Dark Boudewijn de Groot – Windveren xPropaganda – The Heart Is Strange Frank Boeijen – Subliem Gebaar Joachim Witt – Rübezahls Reise Blaudzun – Lonely City Exit Wounds Liam Gallagher – C’Mon You Know

Favoriet concert: Wende – De Wildernis (theatertour, Wilminktheater Enschede, 15 november)

René van Duijnhoven (schrijver)

King Buffalo – Regenerator Elder – Innate Passage Sergeant Thunderhoof – This Sceptred Veil The Same River – Weight Of The World Samán – II. Montaña Roja Besvärjelsen – Atlas Greenbeard – Variant Steak – Acute Mania Ealdor Bealu – Psychic Forms High Noon Kahuna – Killing Spree

Favoriet concert: King Buffalo op Krach Am Bach-festival in Beelen, Duitsland

Kayleigh Mensinga (schrijver)

Editors – EBM White Lies – As I Try Not To Fall Apart Alter Bridge – Pawns & Kings Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 Sam Fender – Live At Finsbury Park Arctic Monkeys – The Car Shinedown – Planet Zero Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators – 4 The Kooks – 10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark Marillion – An Hour Before It’s Dark

Favoriet concert: Editors in Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Düsseldorf (24 oktober)

Elysa van der Ven (schrijver)

Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever Tove Lo – Dirt Femme Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia Charli XCX – Crash Rammstein – Zeit Rina Sawayama – Hold The Girl Ghost – Impera Stromae – Multitude The Pretty Reckless – Other Worlds Kim Petras – Slut Pop

Favoriet concert: My Chemical Romance in Ahoy (2 juni)

Orlando Ruiz de Fez (recensent)

CMAT – If My Wife New I’d Be Dead Rosalía – MOTOMAMI Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Dj Sabrina The Teenage DJ – Bewitched! Stromae – Multitude Tomberlin – I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This… Nilüfer Yanya – PAINLESS Mitski – Laurel Hell Makaya McCraven – In These Times Perfume – PLASMA

Favoriet concert: Phoebe Bridgers in AFAS Live (20 juli)

Milou Ros (recensent)

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Return Of The Dream Canteen alt-J – The Dream Warpaint – Radiate Like This Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever Harry Styles – Harry’s House Arctic Monkeys – The Car Arcade Fire – We The Hunna – The Hunna Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love Sonic Youth – In/Out/In

Favoriet concert: Lorde in AFAS Live (8 juni)

Peter Douma (recensent)

Wet Leg – Wet Leg Soft Cell – Happiness Not Included Neil Young & Crazy Horse – World Record Röyksopp – Profound Mysteries III Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If

Kasper Hermans (recensent)

Gang Of Youths – Angel In Realtime Placebo – Never Let Me Go Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever Porcupine Tree – Closure/Continuation Julian Lennon – Jude Pure Reason Revolution – Above Cirrus Alice Merton – S.I.D.E.S. Alter Bridge – Pawns & Kings Merol – Troostprijs Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Favoriet concert: Porcupine Tree in Ziggo Dome (7 november)