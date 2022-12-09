Het beste van 2022 volgens Lust For Life

Het leuke van de redactie van een muziekblad is dat iedereen een volstrekt unieke smaak heeft. De jaarlijstjes van onze medewerkers verschillen dan ook – als vanouds – behoorlijk van elkaar, al waren er ook platen die duidelijk in meer dan één straatje pasten. Zo deed nieuw werk van Porcupine Tree, Marillion, Editors en Weyes Blood het goed bij meerdere schrijvers. In Lust For Life 127 (vanaf 21 december in de winkel) vertelt een aantal redactieleden over één favoriet album, maar welke andere releases moet je volgens hen beluisterd hebben? En wat waren hun favoriete concerten van dit jaar? Je leest het hieronder!
Martin Cuppens (hoofdredacteur)
- Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
- Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
- Madrugada – Chimes At Midnight
- Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There
- Belle And Sebastian – A Bit Of Previous
- Rammstein – Zeit
- The Smile – A Light For Attracting Attention
- Suede – Autofiction
- Editors – EBM
- Brutus – Unison Life
Favoriet concert: Arab Strap in Doornroosje (6 november)
Dominique van der Geld (hoofdredacteur)
- Weyes Blood – And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow
- John Mellencamp – Strictly A One-Eyed Jack
- Brian Eno – FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE
- Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony
- Snarky Puppy – Empire Central
- Steve Vai – Inviolate
- Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie
- Lyle Lovett – 12th Of June
- Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get On Board
- Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…
Favoriet concert: Steve Vai op Bospop
Robert Haagsma (adjunct-hoofdredacteur)
- Porcupine Tree – Closure/Continuation
- Ghost – Impera
- The Smile – A Light For Attracting Attention
- Megadeth – The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!
- Fleur – Bouquet Champêtre
- Devin Townsend – Lightwork
- Boudewijn de Groot – Windveren
- Queensrÿche – Digital Noise Alliance
- Weyes Blood – And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow
- Brutus – Unison Life
Favoriet concert: Stromae in AFAS Live (27 februari)
Inge van Nimwegen (redacteur)
- Everything Everything – Raw Data Feel
- Editors – EBM
- The Wonder Years – The Hum Goes On Forever
- The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language
- L.S. Dunes – Past Lives
- PUP – The Unraveling of PUPTheBand
- Taylor Swift – Midnights
- WILLOW – <COPINGMECHANISM>
- The Mountain Goats – Bleed Out
- Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Favoriet concert: Elton John in GelreDome (9 juni)
Jolien Eijsink (redacteur)
- Paolo Nutini – Last Night In The Bittersweet
- Warhaus – Ha Ha Heartbreak
- Broken Bells – Into The Blue
- The Smile – A Light For Attracting Attention
- Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – Texas Moon
Favoriet concert: Bon Iver in Ziggo Dome (2 november)
Marck van Dongen (vormgever)
- Charley Crockett – The Man From Waco
- Tyler Childers – Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?
- Charley Crockett – Lil’ G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley
- Cari Cari – Welcome To Kookoo Island
- Alex Cameron – Oxy Music
- Flogging Molly – Anthem
- Lera Lynn – Something More Than Love
- Frank Turner – FTHC
- Hippie Trim – What Consumes Me
- Prince Daddy & The Hyena – Prince Daddy & The Hyena
Favoriet concert: Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes in TivoliVredenburg (9 november)
Chris van Oostrom (schrijver)
- The Commoners – Find A Better Way
- Voltage – Tomorrow Hits Today
- American Aquarium – Chicamacomico
- Bywater Call – Remain
- Orange Skyline – Orange Skyline
Esmee de Gooyer (schrijver)
- Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul – Topical Dancer
- Sudan Archives – Natural Brown Prom Queen
- Beach House – Once Twice Melody
- Weyes Blood – And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow
- Hatchie – Giving The World Away
- The Smile – A Light For Attracting Attention
- Perfume Genius – Ugly Season
- Nilüfer Yanya – Painless
- Beyoncé – Renaissance
- The Weeknd – Dawn FM
Favoriet concert: Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul in Melkweg (17 april)
Sven Bersee (schrijver)
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Changes
- Rosalía – MOTOMAMI
- Daniel Rossen – You Belong There
- Hatchie – Giving The World Away
- Perfume Genius – Ugly Season
- The Smile – A Light For Attracting Attention
- Jockstrap – I Love You Jennifer B
- Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
- Billy Woods – Aethiopes
- Black Midi – Hellfire
Favoriet concert: Kikagaku Moyo op Best Kept Secret
Harry de Jong (schrijver)
- Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time
- Mary Gauthier – Dark Enough To See The Stars
- Hal Cannon – Nothin’ Lastin’
- Doug MacLeoad – A Soul To Claim
- Bobby Dove – Hopeless Romantic
- Chris Murphy – Two Rivers Crossing
- Shawn Pittman – Hard Road
- Michael Weston King – The Struggle
- VRï – Islais A Genir
- Alex Williams – Waging Peace
Favoriet concert: Holland International Blues Festival
Peter Bruyn (schrijver)
- Personal Trainer – Big Love Blanket
- Alex Roeka – Nieuwe Dromen
- VanWyck – The Epic Tale Of The Stranded Man
- Hessel Veldman – Ymuiden
- Eerie Wanda – Internal Radio
- Nits – Neon
- Wouter Planteijdt – Bullhorn II
- Gino-Cochise – LBMIII
- Soon – Soon
- Lena Hessels – If Not Now, Then When Will It, Be All I Ever Wanted
Stefan Sjoers (schrijver)
- Suede – Autofiction
- a-ha – True North
- Stromae – Multitude
- Marillion – An Hour Before It’s Dark
- Boudewijn de Groot – Windveren
- xPropaganda – The Heart Is Strange
- Frank Boeijen – Subliem Gebaar
- Joachim Witt – Rübezahls Reise
- Blaudzun – Lonely City Exit Wounds
- Liam Gallagher – C’Mon You Know
Favoriet concert: Wende – De Wildernis (theatertour, Wilminktheater Enschede, 15 november)
René van Duijnhoven (schrijver)
- King Buffalo – Regenerator
- Elder – Innate Passage
- Sergeant Thunderhoof – This Sceptred Veil
- The Same River – Weight Of The World
- Samán – II. Montaña Roja
- Besvärjelsen – Atlas
- Greenbeard – Variant
- Steak – Acute Mania
- Ealdor Bealu – Psychic Forms
- High Noon Kahuna – Killing Spree
Favoriet concert: King Buffalo op Krach Am Bach-festival in Beelen, Duitsland
Kayleigh Mensinga (schrijver)
- Editors – EBM
- White Lies – As I Try Not To Fall Apart
- Alter Bridge – Pawns & Kings
- Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
- Sam Fender – Live At Finsbury Park
- Arctic Monkeys – The Car
- Shinedown – Planet Zero
- Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators – 4
- The Kooks – 10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark
- Marillion – An Hour Before It’s Dark
Favoriet concert: Editors in Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Düsseldorf (24 oktober)
Elysa van der Ven (schrijver)
- Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever
- Tove Lo – Dirt Femme
- Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
- Charli XCX – Crash
- Rammstein – Zeit
- Rina Sawayama – Hold The Girl
- Ghost – Impera
- Stromae – Multitude
- The Pretty Reckless – Other Worlds
- Kim Petras – Slut Pop
Favoriet concert: My Chemical Romance in Ahoy (2 juni)
Orlando Ruiz de Fez (recensent)
- CMAT – If My Wife New I’d Be Dead
- Rosalía – MOTOMAMI
- Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
- Dj Sabrina The Teenage DJ – Bewitched!
- Stromae – Multitude
- Tomberlin – I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This…
- Nilüfer Yanya – PAINLESS
- Mitski – Laurel Hell
- Makaya McCraven – In These Times
- Perfume – PLASMA
Favoriet concert: Phoebe Bridgers in AFAS Live (20 juli)
Milou Ros (recensent)
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – Return Of The Dream Canteen
- alt-J – The Dream
- Warpaint – Radiate Like This
- Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever
- Harry Styles – Harry’s House
- Arctic Monkeys – The Car
- Arcade Fire – We
- The Hunna – The Hunna
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love
- Sonic Youth – In/Out/In
Favoriet concert: Lorde in AFAS Live (8 juni)
Peter Douma (recensent)
- Wet Leg – Wet Leg
- Soft Cell – Happiness Not Included
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse – World Record
- Röyksopp – Profound Mysteries III
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
Kasper Hermans (recensent)
- Gang Of Youths – Angel In Realtime
- Placebo – Never Let Me Go
- Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever
- Porcupine Tree – Closure/Continuation
- Julian Lennon – Jude
- Pure Reason Revolution – Above Cirrus
- Alice Merton – S.I.D.E.S.
- Alter Bridge – Pawns & Kings
- Merol – Troostprijs
- Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Favoriet concert: Porcupine Tree in Ziggo Dome (7 november)
